Weather Lab: PAIDEIA students visit the KTUU Weather Lab in person

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, instead of Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey bringing the science lessons to the classroom, the students came to the Weather Lab here at our studios.

“This is the control room, this is where all the magic happens,” Frey said to PAIDEA students.

From the control room to the newsroom, through the maze of halls and seas of desks, it doesn’t take long to realize it takes a large team of people with different talents to monitor, gather, research, write, edit and deliver the news each day.

They saw the bright lights of the studio and the mobile weather lab up close. When not out on the road, at a school or event, it’s the weather center where our meteorologists track and forecast the weather, and it’s on the green screen where they can deliver that information to you at home.

