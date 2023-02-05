High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday

There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued a high avalanche danger for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm southward through the Turnagain Pass area through at least 7 a.m. Monday. The increase is from a storm system moving into the Prince William Sound area bringing “total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible near the Whittier tunnel. Winds 25 mph gusting as high as 55 mph,” according to the National Weather Service, which also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.

The avalanche forecast statement says, “The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH at all elevations by this evening. Heavy snowfall and strong winds impacting the mountains through today and into tonight will create dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural avalanches are likely to occur and human triggered avalanches will be very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended.” Additionally, people are also advised to “avoid being on or beneath all steep slopes.”

Additional information on the avalanche danger, observations, and conditions can be found on the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center website.

