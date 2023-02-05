Significant storm heads toward Southcentral on Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An intensifying storm system packing plenty of moisture and energy is headed for Southcentral on Sunday. After some early morning fog, there will be some peeks of sunshine before clouds thicken up once again during the afternoon in Anchorage.

Winds out of the east to northeast will be on the increase all throughout Southcentral as the storm approaches with the strongest winds (gusts of 40 to 55 mph) along the Kenai coast as well as around Prince William Sound and along Turnagain Arm into south Anchorage during the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chugach Range from western Prince William Sound down through southeast Kenai Peninsula, including Portage Valley, Whitter, and Turnagain Pass. A widespread snowfall of 8 to 12 inches is expected, with some localized amounts of up to 20 inches, especially on the Whittier side of the tunnel. The combination of the snow and the gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow which will reduce visibilities to around one-half mile at times from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

Anchorage will see some snow showers or light snow as early as late Sunday evening with additional snow showers and light snow off and on throughout the day on Monday. A few inches of accumulation is expected as additional light snow falls into Monday night before ending early Tuesday morning.

Southeast will also see rain change to snow in many locations heading into Sunday afternoon, which will continue into Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for both Haines and Skagway for 4 to 7 inches of snow through 9 a.m. Monday. Steady rain is expect farther south from Sitka down through Ketchikan with winds gusting at times to near 40 mph.

Meanwhile, bitter arctic cold will stay confined from the Brooks Range northward to the arctic coast with many locations struggling to get into the teens below zero for daytime highs with wind chill values ranging from 30 to 60 below, especially at night and the early morning hours.

Stay safe and continue to stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for additional forecast updates.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.