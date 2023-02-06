2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon.

An FAA web camera first shows the downed helicopter at the airport at 2:31 p.m.

According to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell, an AH-64 Apache helicopter was taking part in training when it went down. He said the soldiers were taken in for medical treatment.

Pennell said he doesn’t know the cause of the crash or the extent of the soldiers’ injuries. When reached by Alaska’s News Source on Sunday afternoon, Pennell said was getting ready to go to the crash site.

Pennell said the Apache helicopter is assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Battalion at Fort Wainwright.

