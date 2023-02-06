2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash

2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon.

An FAA web camera first shows the downed helicopter at the airport at 2:31 p.m.

According to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell, an AH-64 Apache helicopter was taking part in training when it went down. He said the soldiers were taken in for medical treatment.

Pennell said he doesn’t know the cause of the crash or the extent of the soldiers’ injuries. When reached by Alaska’s News Source on Sunday afternoon, Pennell said was getting ready to go to the crash site.

Pennell said the Apache helicopter is assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Battalion at Fort Wainwright.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Eric Rustad appeared at the Fairbanks courthouse in 2020.
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder
Veteran musher Jeff King leaves the Kaltag checkpoint during the 2009 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
Cold case investigators have identified human remains approximately five decades old, according...
Remains found in 1997 near Canadian border identified as hunter last seen in the 70s
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants

Latest News

2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
High avalanche danger Sunday for Turnagain Arm and Turnagain Pass.
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon