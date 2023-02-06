907 Sports: Hockey highlights from across the state and an Alaskan basketball legend receives the highest honor
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Get a recap of the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championship and full highlights from the Cook Inlet Conference game as well.
Plus, a local Alaskan basketball legend in Fairbanks gets his jersey number retired and a good crop of top plays with Austin Sjong.
