Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December.

While areas of snow and wintry mix are occurring this morning, most inland regions continue to remain shielded. Through the morning into the afternoon hours, we’ll expect to see light snow showers spread across much of the region. This light snow will once again lead to reduced visibility at times, with the evening commute expected to be impacted. While the snow today will remain on the lighter side, we’ll once again see accumulation amounts anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Higher amounts will be likely for the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside, with the passes across Southcentral also seeing several inches of snow. It’s possible Thompson Pass could see up to a foot of snow, with lower amounts into the city of Valdez.

With the additional snow that we’ll see through the day, this will bring Anchorage a seasonal total of just over six feet. Our snow pack and snow for the season continues to remain well above average, with the upcoming weather pattern favoring wetter and milder weather. While February won’t bring any significant warmth for a while, we will see a good chunk of the month feature highs remaining in the mid to upper 20s.

The coldest days of winter are behind us, meaning that each cold snap we see will be shorter in length and not as cold. One such cold snap is set to arrive by week’s end, with afternoon highs falling into the teens by Thursday. Wednesday through Friday looks to be the coldest stretch of weather this week, but highs climb back near or above freezing by Sunday.

While Southcentral will see active weather stick around for much of the week, Southeast Alaska will also get in on the action. Daily waves of rain and snow will move across the Panhandle, keeping light snow accumulation and areas of wintry mix around. Daily highs will remain season to above average, with temperatures over the next week staying in in the mid to upper 30s, with the Southern Inner Channels seeing highs in the 40s.

Remember to practice safety and anytime snow is in the forecast, use caution on the roads.

Have a wonderful Monday!

