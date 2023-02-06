Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Veteran musher Jeff King leaves the Kaltag checkpoint during the 2009 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
Eric Rustad appeared at the Fairbanks courthouse in 2020.
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder
High avalanche danger Sunday for Turnagain Arm and Turnagain Pass.
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday

Latest News

A man was sentenced to16 years for shooting at children throwing snowballs.
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting at children throwing snowballs
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,800
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say