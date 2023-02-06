Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted Daniel Serkov on charges related to the deaths of two men in Delta Junction last month.

Serkov faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko on Jan. 20.

According to the Department of Law, Serkov told investigators that he had been staying at a rehabilitation facility in Delta Junction and that two men at the facility, Dorozhin and Sergiyenko, confronted him about prescription medications. Serkov claimed that the men threatened him with a knife that was sitting on a nearby table. An enraged Serkov, believing the men were going to take his medications, responded by shooting Dorozhin and Sergiyenko.

Serkov claims that one of the men fell to the ground immediately, while the other attempted to escape as Serkov continued to fire his weapon. According to troopers, Serkov fired all cartridges in the magazine before reloading and continuing to shoot.

Before leaving the scene, Serkov shot and killed a dog that lived at the location, and then retrieved several spent shell casings and put them in a pocket of the jacket he was wearing.

Next, Serkov drove to the South Cushman Shooting Range located about 95 miles north in Fairbanks and then to Costco, where he met with a couple and sold them the jacket with the spent casings still inside the pocket.

Serkov then went to the Fairbanks Police Department, informing investigators that he hoped Fairbanks police officers would confiscate his weapon for an unrelated reason, preventing them from searching for the weapon used in the deaths of Dorozhin and Sergiyenko.

Serkov is being held on $2 million bail by the Department of Corrections and is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 8 at Fairbanks’ Rabinowitz Courthouse.

