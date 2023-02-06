Periods of light snow for Anchorage on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The strong storm system bringing as much as 8 to 14 inches of snow, with localized amounts to 20 inches, to the Chugach Mountains south and east of Anchorage through Sunday night will be moving up Cook Inlet on Monday. This will allow for winds, which have been as high as 50 mph through Portage, to begin to subside by Monday morning, along with the remainder of the Turnagain Arm and Pass areas.

As the low tracks northward, a light accumulation of snow, generally 1 to 4 inches will spread across the western Kenai, through Anchorage, and into the Mat-Su Valleys starting around the morning drive, then continuing off-and-on during the day before ending during the evening. Drivers should continue to allow for extra travel time and extra caution due to additional snow covered and slick and slippery road conditions. Snow showers will remain a possibility, though scattered, for Tuesday, especially during the morning hours.

The same storm system has been spreading widespread rain and snow across Southeast throughout the weekend. This precipitation will become more scattered in nature heading into Monday afternoon. Temperatures though will continue to remain in the mid to upper 30s, with Sitka and Ketchikan continuing to stay “milder” into the low 40s.

Snow over the Bristol Bay area of Southwest will gradually come to an end on Monday with lingering clouds on Tuesday before seeing more in the way of sunshine for Wednesday. The Interior stays cold and largely quiet, aside from a few isolated snow showers. The real bitter, arctic cold, with dangerously low wind chills stay confined from the Brooks Range northward to the arctic coast through early week.

Enjoy this first full week of February.

