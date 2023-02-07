Anchorage Opera to host American debut of ‘Missing’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Opera is hosting the American premiere of “Missing,” a performance about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that first debuted to Canadian audiences in 2017.

The opera is selling tickets for shows on Mar. 10, 11, and 12. One of the performances is meant to be attended only by the families of victims and survivors of violence from across Alaska.

Anchorage Opera Marketing and Development Director Judy Berry said that she hopes the opera helps give a voice to women and girls surviving hardship and adversity.

“People have a stereotype about opera, I know, they do,” Berry said. “But these operas, like “Missing,” can change your mind.”

Berry said that it’s part of the Anchorage Opera’s modus operandi to raise awareness about this significant issue.

“When you’re actually speaking to someone who’s gone through this, it is heartbreaking and illuminating,” Berry said. “You just feel a call to action, like you have to do something.”

The art of opera uses an old art form to connect with the community.

According to Berry, opera adds a “human voice” to an emotional story about grief, loss, and hope. To honor Alaskan victims and survivors, opera staff wanted to highlight Alaska’s story of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“Since this is such a specific opera that is telling the story about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the thought came to the production team that in order to really put an Alaska face on this production, that we would call out to Alaska Native artists to submit their artwork,” Berry said.

The artwork will be featured in the opera performance set and other celebratory events in March.

