Anchorage Police Department begins carrying naloxone

The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone.

Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses. Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.

“It’s protecting the officers from possible cross-contamination. It’s also protecting and keeping Alaskan and Anchorage citizens, in particular, alive until EMS can arrive on scene,” opioid overdose prevention advocate Sandy Snodgrass said.

Alaska had the largest percent increase in drug overdose deaths in any state of the United States in 2020 and 2021, according to the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

Snodgrass started the AK Fentanyl Response project after her son Bruce Snodgrass died from a fentanyl overdose in October 2021. Since then she has also become a naloxone distributor in an effort to prevent what has happened to her son from becoming the story of others in Alaska.

“The reason I do this is I’m Bruce’s mother, and his life was cut short by fentanyl. So there has to be a reason for that. For me, there has to be a reason that he died and if the reason is to try to help other people’s children stay alive, then that’s, that’s a life well lived for him. And it’s a life moving forward for me that I get to keep my son close to me,” Snodgrass said.

If someone wishes to carry naloxone in the case of an emergency, Project HOPE supplies naloxone for free to a wide variety of providers across Alaska, which can be found on the state website.

The CDC recommends that if you believe someone is having an overdose, call 911, administer naloxone if available, and keep that person awake, breathing, and on their side until help arrives.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Injured soldiers released from hospital in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
File - Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews.
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
Veteran musher Jeff King leaves the Kaltag checkpoint during the 2009 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
Eric Rustad appeared at the Fairbanks courthouse in 2020.
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder

Latest News

The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a lifesaving drug that stops opioid...
APD begins carrying naloxone
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation