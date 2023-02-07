Multiple storms for Alaska this week

Coldest over northern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A warning for wind chills down to 70 below is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and a wind chill advisory covers the Western Arctic coast, where wind chills will get down to 55 below zero.

This is going to be a fast and furious week of repeating storms, hitting the Aleutians and Bering Sea with wet and windy winter weather. And Southeast Alaska is also in line to get some significant impacts too.

Overnight and Tuesday the region sees mixed showers. That will give some time to residents of the Panhandle to deal with the rain and snow it received over the weekend.

Southeast will get yet another influx of rain and some snow as a large low takes aim at the region Wednesday night to Thursday.

Hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Ketchikan with 47 degrees.

The cold spot was Nuiqsut at 46 degrees below zero.

