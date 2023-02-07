Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation

By Shannon Cole
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his position, according to social media posts from the mayor.

According to tweets coming from Mayor Dave Bronson’s account, the mayor accepted the resignation of Tshibaka and Raylene Griffith has been named the new acting director of the Human Resources Department.

Tshibaka was appointed to the municipality’s top HR role on July 1, 2021. Prior to his employment with the municipality, Tshibaka served as the state’s deputy commissioner of the Department of Education.

His resignation comes months after library employees expressed concerns that their HR complaints were not being investigated fairly. Last month, the Anchorage Assembly issued a subpoena for Tshibaka to speak at a hearing concerning the employment of former municipal Health Director Joe Gerace.

Griffith, who had been the Labor Relations director prior to her appointment on Monday, has worked with the Municipality of Anchorage since 2013, according to the mayor.

