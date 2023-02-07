One more round of snow, before a brief cold snap returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated to scattered snow showers continue to move through Southcentral this morning, with the greatest impacts being felt along coastal regions. Temperatures along the coast are hovering near freezing, with warmer air possibly bringing areas of wintry mix to the Gulf Coast Region. The better opportunity for that will exist for Cordova and Seward, where enough moisture present could yield some wintry mix.

Further inland, clear skies have made a brief return to parts of Southcentral. As a result of this, Anchorage and surrounding areas are seeing temperatures dip into the teens this morning. We could see lows fall a degree or two before the sun rises this morning, with a slow warming trend carrying us through the day. We’ll see temperatures stay in the 20s for most of the day, with snow expected to build into the region through the evening hours. While some flurries can’t be ruled out through the day, inland areas will see a better fetch of moisture into the evening commute and beyond. With snow expected to stay scattered into Wednesday, we’ll easily pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts over the mountains, Portage Valley and near Thompson Pass.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see the return to colder conditions. By Thursday and Friday temperatures in Southcentral will struggle to climb out of the upper 10s and lower 20s. This cold snap will be very short-lived, as warmer conditions make a return through the day Saturday. It’s possible that during this brief cold snap, portions of the valley and along the Kenai could see the return to some subzero lows.

While Southcentral is gearing up for colder weather to return, Southeast is preparing for several waves of precipitation to move through the area this week. We’ll see the activity more scattered through Wednesday, before widespread rain and snow return to Southeast. Daily highs this week will stay in the 30s and 40s.

Meanwhile, along the Slope, bitter cold wind chills remain. Through the afternoon hours, it’s possible that areas along the Arctic Coastline and Beaufort Sea Coast, could see wind chills as low as 60 below. This will lead to frostbite for any exposed skin within 10 minutes.

Stay safe and enjoy what sunshine we do see!

