Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Injured soldiers released from hospital in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
File - Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews.
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

Latest News

Turnagain Ceramics students and members make bowls for the Empty Bowl Project, a fundraiser for...
Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria