Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report

Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
By Joe Kinneen and Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership pressed Mayor Dave Bronson Tuesday to release the results of an investigative report completed by the mayor’s administration that looked into how the former municipal health director was hired, despite a fabricated resume.

The resolution asks Assembly council to pursue litigation to “compel the release of the requested subpoenaed records” that are currently withheld by the Bronson administration.

Assembly members passed the resolution 11-1, with South Anchorage representative Randy Sulte being the lone “no” vote.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to court,” Midtown representative Meg Zaletel said. “And it is, as (Assembly Chair Suzanne) LaFrance said, sad to be here and sad to be in this position that in order to get transparency and openness from the municipal government, it has to go to court.

“But if we don’t do it, then it’s all shrouded in mystery forever.”

The Bronson administration has previously been subpoenaed by the Assembly to release records of the investigation into how Joe Gerace, the former municipal health director, was hired despite having a fabricated resume that included false degrees and exaggerated military experience.

The meeting came amid a flurry of controversial events; most recently the resignation of municipal Human Resources Director Niki Tshibaka, who called the current work environment between the Assembly and mayoral administration “increasingly toxic, hostile, and demoralizing,” after roughly a 1 1/2 years on the job.

With the mayor present, there were big accusations and big questions early on.

“I’d like to give you an opportunity to respond to those — not the HR issues — but the issues of the fact that your administration is crumbling,” West Anchorage representative Kameron Perez-Verdia said. “And I’d like to hear from you, as to what’s going on and what you’re doing about it. That’s the first question — the second question is, have you seriously considered resigning?”

“Through the chair, I have not considered resigning in any way, in any fashion whatsoever,” Bronson later responded.

Bronson stated on social media earlier Tuesday that Tshibaka resigned from his role in the administration, contrasting speculation that he was fired.

Bronson responded to the requested release of the Gerace investigation report by repeating that all investigations conducted by the municipality contain privacy laws that his administration would adhere to.

“As to the issues you are reading about in the media, we are, I think, prepared to have a work session on that, if you are prepared for that,” Bronson said. “But again, we’re not going to talk about this matter, these HR matters in a public forum.”

Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Blair Christensen, who announced her resignation as Anchorage’s acting municipal attorney on Jan. 24, echoed Bronson in denying the release of the report due to privacy concerns.

“Our response is that we don’t have the right to waive anyone’s Constitutional right to privacy,” Christiansen said. “That would take a court order to balance the privacy interests.”

Christensen said previously that her final day on the job will be Feb. 8, with Mario Bird announced by Bronson as her appointed successor.

The Assembly went to an executive session Jan. 24 to review the documents that came from the Gerace investigation. LaFrance said the report they saw lacked details that would help our municipality understand and move beyond this troubling issue.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
[FILE] A stock photo of VISA, American Express and MasterCard credit cards.
2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
JP-2-6-23_Wind Chill Warning
Multiple storms for Alaska this week

Latest News

Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
The retrial of Clayton Allison set to get underway in Palmer, after his conviction was...
Retrial of Clayton Allison begins Wednesday
[FILE] A stock photo of VISA, American Express and MasterCard credit cards.
2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities