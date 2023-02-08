Assembly votes down controversial Girdwood housing development project

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A major housing development that has received support from Mayor Dave Bronson — along with considerable pushback from Girdwood residents — was scrapped Tuesday night by the Anchorage Assembly.

The ordinance that proposed to build homes on 60 acres of land known as Holtan Hills was postponed indefinitely with a 7-5 vote by Assembly members. Those who voted not to kill the item include Vice Chair Christopher Constant, Daniel Volland, Austin Quinn-Davidson, Kevin Cross and interim member Joey Sweet. The Assembly’s two representatives of the district — Chair Suzanne LaFrance and Randy Sulte — voted to reject it.

Supporters say Holtan Hills would help alleviate a housing shortage in the community that sits about 30 miles down the Seward Highway from Anchorage.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, Midtown representative Meg Zaletel expressed skepticism surrounding the deal, saying she does not trust the Bronson administration to implement the ordinance in a competent way. Zaletel’s remarks came on the heels of multiple top staff members leaving the mayor’s administration in recent months.

Girdwood residents had previously voiced their concerns about the development, which would sit on land currently owned by the Heritage Land Bank. If given the green light, the land would have exchanged ownership from Heritage Land Bank to CY Investments, an Anchorage-based company owned by Connie Yoshimura.

Residents in the small town dominated by the tourism that is attracted by the Alyeska Resort argue that the new housing would not be affordable, and that it would be used as vacation homes instead. Others said in an earlier meeting that the influx of new residents living in the new development would create a strain on Girdwood’s infrastructure.

The Assembly had previously postponed voting on the project in early December, opting to allow the public to raise their concerns.

