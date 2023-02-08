Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Persistent snow showers have been the story as of late for much of Southcentral Alaska, with the first week of February bringing in nearly half of the snowfall that fell during the month of January.

For the season as a whole, just over six feet of snow has been recorded for Anchorage, which is nearly two feet above average. While some additional light snow will fall through the day, much of Mainland Alaska is gearing up for colder conditions to make a return to the region.

As of late, the coldest locations have been the North Slope and Western Alaska, that’s set to change though as the Interior and Southcentral see the return to colder conditions. With colder air expected to traverse across the state for the remainder of the week, it will be drier and potentially sunnier conditions for the region. It’s very likely we’ll also see overnight lows drop back to near zero, if not some subzero values as early as Friday morning.

While Mainland Alaska is bracing for the return to colder air, both the Aleutians and Southeast Alaska are preparing for some high winds. Both locations will see an area of low pressure drift north out of the Pacific Ocean. The Alaska Peninsula and Central Aleutians will see high winds return to the region overnight into Thursday. The vast majority of those winds will occur through the day Thursday with gusts over hurricane force looking likely. The highest winds will be through the Central Aleutians, where up to 85 mph gusts could occur.

For Southeast, high winds will build in through the evening hours overnight into Thursday. Winds of 20 to 40 mph look to be possible for the Southern Inner Channels, which remains under a high wind watch. It’s possible some gusts up to 60 mph could be recorded. Further east, near Hyder, a winter storm watch has been issued for up to two feet of snow into Thursday evening. As the system builds out of the Pacific Ocean and into Southeast Alaska, we’ll see primarily all snow overnight into Thursday. Through the day Thursday, warmer conditions will lead to a changeover to a wintry mix and rain in some locations. For much of Southeast, some drier time looks possible Friday, before another round of rain and snow move in for the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Southcentral will see a return to highs in the 20s, with a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday!

Be safe and have a happy Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.