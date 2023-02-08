Cold air camps out to the north & west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow in Anchorage for the month of February has added up to 11 inches. And inches more will likely be counted before it ends Wednesday. Watch for snow showers to remain over the city, Glenn Highway, Parks Highway, Wasilla and Palmer, as we hit Wednesday morning. Snow totals will be up to 3 inches in the city.

Wind chills were in the 40s below over Anaktuvuk Pass and Deadhorse Tuesday. Although the northern and western parts of the state are the coldest and driest, the winds would abate enough that advisories and warnings will not be issued.

Light snow will filter through the interior and single digits for highs and lows, some below zero.

Western Alaska is also seeing some very cold air. Look for cloudy skies with occasional sunny breaks but no break from that cold air. High temperatures will be in the single numbers for many communities.

Southeast gets mixed showers and will see temperatures at or below freezing overnight, so prepare for ice in the morning.

Hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Metlakatla with 41 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass at 36 degrees below zero.

