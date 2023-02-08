Cold air camps out to the north & west

Snow, rain and gusty winds for southern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow in Anchorage for the month of February has added up to 11 inches. And inches more will likely be counted before it ends Wednesday. Watch for snow showers to remain over the city, Glenn Highway, Parks Highway, Wasilla and Palmer, as we hit Wednesday morning. Snow totals will be up to 3 inches in the city.

Wind chills were in the 40s below over Anaktuvuk Pass and Deadhorse Tuesday. Although the northern and western parts of the state are the coldest and driest, the winds would abate enough that advisories and warnings will not be issued.

Light snow will filter through the interior and single digits for highs and lows, some below zero.

Western Alaska is also seeing some very cold air. Look for cloudy skies with occasional sunny breaks but no break from that cold air. High temperatures will be in the single numbers for many communities.

Southeast gets mixed showers and will see temperatures at or below freezing overnight, so prepare for ice in the morning.

Hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Metlakatla with 41 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass at 36 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Injured soldiers released from hospital in Talkeetna helicopter crash
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
File - Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews.
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

Latest News

Wed. AM Snow-MF 2-7-23
Cold air camps out to the north & west
One more round of snow, before a brief cold snap returns to Southcentral
One more round of snow, before a brief cold snap returns to Southcentral
One more round of snow, before a brief cold snap returns to Southcentral
One more round of snow, before a brief cold snap returns to Southcentral
JP-2-6-23_Wind Chill Warning
Multiple storms for Alaska this week