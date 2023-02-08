Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

