Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
[FILE] A stock photo of VISA, American Express and MasterCard credit cards.
2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
JP-2-6-23_Wind Chill Warning
Multiple storms for Alaska this week

Latest News

Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting