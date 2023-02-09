High winds to impact Aleutians with heavy snow coming to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things are finally calming down across Southcentral Alaska after several days of persistent snow. For the month as a whole, Anchorage has already seen over 13 inches of snowfall.

With things beginning to quiet down, colder and drier weather has made a return to the region. Near the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains, temperatures even dipped below zero. This cold weather trend will stay with us into Friday, before warmer and seasonal conditions make a return to the region into the weekend.

The storm that will bring the return to seasonal conditions across Southcentral is set to affect the Aleutians through the day. High wind warnings are in place for parts of the Aleutians into the evening, as winds up to hurricane force look likely. As the area of low pressure sweeps through the Aleutians, it will dump up to half a foot of snow in some places, before warmer air and return flow lead to a transition to areas of rain and wintry mix.

As the area of low pressure continues to move eastward towards Mainland Alaska, it will bring the return to snow and bitter cold to parts of Southwest Alaska. Snow up to half a foot, with localized heavier amounts, looks to occur for areas east of Kuskokwim Bay, with breezy winds leading to wind chills as low as 25 below zero. It will be a different story for areas near the Yukon Delta and Lower Yukon Valley, as winds will lead to wind chills near 50 below in some parts. Wind chills this low could easily see frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The low will then make an approach towards Southcentral, with widespread snow expected Friday for parts of the Kenai Peninsula and into Prince William Sound. A winter weather advisory has been issued for these locations for up to 8 inches of snow into Friday. While Anchorage and surrounding areas likely stay on the drier side inland, we could see a few flurries or a light dusting into Friday evening. The better chance for snow does arrive until the weekend when temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 20s. As the low approaches the region, we’ll also see some breezy conditions for the first half of the weekend.

Looking beyond the weekend, widespread rain and snow will continue to impact Southeast Alaska, while much of the state will continue to see below-average temperatures.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Thursday!

