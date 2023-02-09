Oil sheen spotted from partially submerged tugboat near Juneau

JUNEAU (KTUU) - A tugboat partially submerged at the National Guard dock in Gastineau Channel, near Juneau, is being contained to prevent residual oil from polluting surrounding waters.

The tug vessel Tagish is partially submerged and was originally seen by Coast Guard members in Juneau on Dec. 29, 2022, according to an emailed release from the Coast Guard. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund is being used to contain the vessel after an oil sheen was seen around the tugboat. Removal operations are expected to take days, depending on the weather, and will involve a barge and crane system. Divers plugged holding tank vents to prevent discharge from the tugboat.

The Coast Guard, City and Borough of Juneau, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and Melino’s Marine Services are working together to prevent possible containments from polluting the water around the partially submerged vessel.

“This interagency collaboration highlights the importance of our federal, state and local partners in mitigating and removing pollution threats from our waterways,” Sector Juneau commanding officer Capt. Darwin Jensen said. “These relationships have been instrumental to the success of this planning effort.”

Once removed, a barge will take the tugboat out of Alaskan waters for disposal. The tugboat owner will be responsible for disposal fees.

