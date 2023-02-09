Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage schools contacted law enforcement on Wednesday in response to student threats made against fellow students or their individual schools.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the school threats occurred at Goldenview Middle School and Service High School, each of which resulted in charges forwarded by APD to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

At Goldenview Middle School, a student verbalized threats to “cause harm to the students at school the following day (on February 9th).”

Police officers spoke with witnesses in the case and then reached the student their parents at home.

“Thankfully, our community quickly alerted APD. We appreciate the vigilance of students, staff, and families in keeping our school safe,” Goldenview Principal David Nogg wrote in an email to families.

At Service High School, a student “made a threat on Snapchat to cause harm at the school,” police wrote.

Several students reported the threat to school staff, who contacted police.

“Fortunately, students brought this information to the staff soon after the threat was posted,” Service principal Allen Wardlaw wrote in an email to families. “We were able to respond quickly, instructed the student to remove the post, and connected with our community resources at APD and Secondary. We appreciate the vigilance of students, their desire to keep our school safe, and their collaboration with staff.”

In both cases, police said that there was no evidence a weapon was brought onto school grounds.

