Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The retrial of Clayton Allison got underway in a Palmer courtroom Wednesday morning as a set of 16 jurors heard opening arguments from both the state prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The retrial comes seven years after Allison was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his 15-month-old daughter, Jocelyn.

In 2019, the Alaska Court of Appeals overturned Allison’s conviction after it found the court’s ruling to ban evidence of a genetic condition in error. Allison has been out of prison since, however, he is not yet considered a free man.

Both Allison and his wife, C.J., have maintained his innocence, arguing that their daughter fell down a flight of stairs in an accident when she was home alone with Allison.

“The only way to ever be fully exonerated is to take that risk, to take that leap and trust in your fellow jurors,” C.J. Allison said. “That they will uphold your presumption of innocence and actually hold the state to their burden to prove that (he) actually did something,”

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway.

Prosecutors called witnesses to the stand that included first responders who were on the scene at Allison’s home after placing a delayed call to 911. According to investigators, Allison called 911 after calling his mother first, who arrived at the home to find Jocelyn unresponsive and instructed him to contact emergency services.

First responders rushed Jocelyn by helicopter to Providence Hospital in Anchorage where she succumbed to her injuries during surgery. The manner of death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after performing an autopsy. The report states that the child died of a subdural hematoma, which is a result of blunt force trauma.

C.J. Allison was notably emotional when the prosecution played the 911 call in its entirety in the courtroom. The last time she listened to that call was during the first trial seven years ago. While difficult for her to listen to it again, she said her husband’s experience as a former security dispatcher helped him to not panic on the phone.

“It shows that he was actively trying to get her help as quickly as possible,” C.J. Allison stated. “He cared, he was invested, he was by her side, he’s relaying detail.”

Allison was calm and articulate while speaking to the dispatcher, but desperation could be heard in his voice at various points throughout the recorded call, at one point saying “I shouldn’t have left her.”

The retrial is expected to last four weeks, with the state picking up where it left off Thursday morning.

