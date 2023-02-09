Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008
By Carly Schreck
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The retrial of Clayton Allison got underway in a Palmer courtroom Wednesday morning as a set of 16 jurors heard opening arguments from both the state prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The retrial comes seven years after Allison was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his 15-month-old daughter, Jocelyn.

In 2019, the Alaska Court of Appeals overturned Allison’s conviction after it found the court’s ruling to ban evidence of a genetic condition in error. Allison has been out of prison since, however, he is not yet considered a free man.

Both Allison and his wife, C.J., have maintained his innocence, arguing that their daughter fell down a flight of stairs in an accident when she was home alone with Allison.

“The only way to ever be fully exonerated is to take that risk, to take that leap and trust in your fellow jurors,” C.J. Allison said. “That they will uphold your presumption of innocence and actually hold the state to their burden to prove that (he) actually did something,”

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway.

Prosecutors called witnesses to the stand that included first responders who were on the scene at Allison’s home after placing a delayed call to 911. According to investigators, Allison called 911 after calling his mother first, who arrived at the home to find Jocelyn unresponsive and instructed him to contact emergency services.

Previous: Retrial of Clayton Allison begins Wednesday

First responders rushed Jocelyn by helicopter to Providence Hospital in Anchorage where she succumbed to her injuries during surgery. The manner of death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after performing an autopsy. The report states that the child died of a subdural hematoma, which is a result of blunt force trauma.

C.J. Allison was notably emotional when the prosecution played the 911 call in its entirety in the courtroom. The last time she listened to that call was during the first trial seven years ago. While difficult for her to listen to it again, she said her husband’s experience as a former security dispatcher helped him to not panic on the phone.

“It shows that he was actively trying to get her help as quickly as possible,” C.J. Allison stated. “He cared, he was invested, he was by her side, he’s relaying detail.”

Allison was calm and articulate while speaking to the dispatcher, but desperation could be heard in his voice at various points throughout the recorded call, at one point saying “I shouldn’t have left her.”

The retrial is expected to last four weeks, with the state picking up where it left off Thursday morning.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
[FILE] A stock photo of VISA, American Express and MasterCard credit cards.
2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his...
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
The retrial of Clayton Allison set to get underway in Palmer, after his conviction was...
Retrial of Clayton Allison begins Wednesday

Latest News

During Tuesday nights Anchorage School Board Meeting, the board voted unanimously across the...
ASD School Board votes unanimously for extended lunch hours next school year
The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church...
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008
The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church...
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds