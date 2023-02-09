Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems.

The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.

Very high winds have brought on the issuance of a High Wind Warning and Blizzard Warning over the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. Starting Thursday morning, winds will start blasting with the approach of another large low to the western end of Alaska. Unalaska and Adak and surrounding areas will see east-southeast wind gusting 50 to 80 mph. For Saint George and Saint Paul Islands, 1 to 3 inches of snow will be blown around by winds gusting 45 to 60 mph.

Anchorage and Southcentral sees colder air slipping in for a few days’ stay, ahead of a weekend round of snow to come, likely Sunday. Lows the next few nights could drop to single digits and even below zero Thursday night.

The hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Hydaburg at 42 degrees and the cold spot was Nuiqsut at 38 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.