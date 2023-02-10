Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation

The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics.

During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.

The Assembly has already issued two subpoenas. Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said there is a possibility of a third subpoena being issued as well. Constant said that the process is slowly moving toward the courthouse.

“Where we stand right now on the question of litigation is, we are not yet ready to proceed. The authorization has been granted by the assembly to proceed with litigation,” Constant said. “We are being very careful in crafting our approach, and so it will take time. Just be patient.”

At this time, Constant said they are working on reviewing information, crafting a legal strategy and being ready when their day in court comes.

“We’re in the process right now of reviewing our facts and looking closely at our process,” Constant said. “There were some members who expressed some very important caution, we shouldn’t be talking about our strategies in the open, and so, we may be having an executive session to discuss legal strategy. But for now, the leadership is navigating those waters.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Bronson administration today to request an interview about these topics that were going to be discussed in the meeting. However, no response was given as of Thursday evening.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] A stock photo of VISA, American Express and MasterCard credit cards.
2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Sotherden’s remains went undiscovered until 20 years later, when a hunter happened upon a human...
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
MF- 7 DAY ANC Forecast 2-8-23
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report

Latest News

Both of Alaska's senators expressed similar views on American national security as inextricably...
Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon
Dr. Elizabeth Galloway, who treated Jocelyn at Providence Hospital, testifies to jurors in a...
Court hears expert testimony from doctor who treated Clayton Allison’s daughter
Brent Sass wins the Yukon Quest Alaska 550
Yukon Quest Alaska 550
Anchorage Assembly Members have "postponed indefinitely" a proposed housing development in...
Girdwood residents react to indefinite postponement of Holtan Hills housing development