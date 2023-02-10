Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics.

During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.

The Assembly has already issued two subpoenas. Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said there is a possibility of a third subpoena being issued as well. Constant said that the process is slowly moving toward the courthouse.

“Where we stand right now on the question of litigation is, we are not yet ready to proceed. The authorization has been granted by the assembly to proceed with litigation,” Constant said. “We are being very careful in crafting our approach, and so it will take time. Just be patient.”

At this time, Constant said they are working on reviewing information, crafting a legal strategy and being ready when their day in court comes.

“We’re in the process right now of reviewing our facts and looking closely at our process,” Constant said. “There were some members who expressed some very important caution, we shouldn’t be talking about our strategies in the open, and so, we may be having an executive session to discuss legal strategy. But for now, the leadership is navigating those waters.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Bronson administration today to request an interview about these topics that were going to be discussed in the meeting. However, no response was given as of Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.