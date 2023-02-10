Big storms, high winds and warnings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daylight is slowly increasing across the state, but there is plenty of winter left to get past before spring rolls around — and two strong winter storms are affecting Alaska.

Strong winds gusting to more than 50 mph hit the Aleutians today, with Adak, Atka, Unalaska, Cold Bay and Saint Paul Island all enduring the winter winds. Gusts could make it to 65 mph around Cold Bay and the Pribilof Islands overnight. Snow and rain is also likely to blow in with the storm.

The other storm — also a strong low — brought gusty winds and rain into Southeast Alaska. In Ketchikan, 1.63 inches fell. A winter weather advisory encompasses Juneau, which could see 4 to 9 inches, and Haines with 4 to 6 inches.

Southcentral saw light snow and calm weather — the calm before the storm if you will.

A winter weather advisory will start at 11 a.m. Friday calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow and in the Whittier, Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass areas with wind gusts to 45 mph. Travel will be challenging in these conditions Friday night and into the weekend.

Anchorage being on the edge of the storm will likely see just light snow.

Southwest Alaska has cold air and north winds to deal with overnight and Friday.

High winds will result in blowing snow conditions from the Alaska Peninsula to Bristol Bay coasts and inlet. A winter weather advisory starts Friday 11 a.m. calling for up to 8 inches of snow and gusts to 40 mph.

Interior will see some sub-zero temperatures, especially at night, as will the Western and Northern regions of the state.

Hot spot for Alaska was Klawock with 50 degrees.

The cold spot was Nuiqsut at 41 degrees below zero.

