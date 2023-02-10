Court hears expert testimony from doctor who treated Clayton Allison’s daughter

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was the second day of testimony in the retrial of Clayton Allison, the Wasilla man accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter. State prosecutors called Dr. Elizabeth Galloway to the stand to testify in front of the jury.

Galloway was the doctor who treated Allison’s daughter Jocelynn after she arrived at Providence Hospital in Anchorage by air medevac. She recounted the sequence of care that took place, leading up to a neurosurgeon taking the child into surgery where she died from her injuries.

She testified that Jocelynn came in as a Trauma 1 patient presenting with a brain injury after her pupils were unresponsive to light. The child was intubated and given a CT scan before being taken to the intensive care unit and given medication to try to reduce the swelling in her brain. Galloway admitted that the decision to take her to surgery was risky, but Jocelynn was responsive enough to take the necessary proactive steps.

“I don’t know, at this stage in my career, if I would have had the same decisions that I made then,” Galloway said during her testimony. “The way her CT looked with that much swelling already there, and the tonsils already down in the spinal cord, I’ve not had a patient that has ever survived that.”

Jocelynn’s official cause of death was from a subdural hematoma, but according to Galloway’s testimony, the CT scan showed that the child had “two different types of subdurals,” one of which had a different appearance leading doctors to believe that she had sustained a similar injury in the recent past.

Overall, the doctor’s testimony backed the state prosecutor’s case that the head injury Jocelynn sustained did not clinically fall in line with Allison’s claim that the child fell down a flight of stairs.

“My conclusion was that this was not an accidental event, that this was an abusive situation,” Galloway said before clarifying that while she had suspicions early on, she did not come to that conclusion until after further information came from the medical examiner.

The doctor’s testimony was rife with medical and scientific subject matter that sparked discussions between attorneys and Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay over allowing jury members to ask clarifying questions due to the complex nature of the information.

With the prosecution expected to continue its case for another two weeks, the jury will have a lot more to understand and consider before handing down its verdict.

