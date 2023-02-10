Drug taskforce seizes meth mailed to Juneau

By Shannon Cole
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of a Southeast Alaska drug abatement task force arrested two Juneau residents who received a package containing dozens of grams of methamphetamines.

According to the Juneau Police Department, a package being shipped to Juneau was identified as suspicious by a police dog named Buddy on Jan. 30. Investigators procured a warrant and when the package was unsealed, they found 177 grams of methamphetamine inside. Juneau police wrote in the release that the drugs have an estimated sale value of $26,500.

With law enforcement aware of its contents, the package was delivered to the intended recipients at a residence on Feb. 8 on Churchill Way near Lemon Creek. Once the package containing the drugs was in the possession of the residents, officers on the scene observed a man jumping a fence at the house in an apparent attempt to leave the area.

Officers arrested and detained 31-year-old Christopher Glen Shanks of Arizona after his attempt to escape, as well as 25-year-old Juneau resident Autumn Ann Herron who was inside the home.

Both Shanks and Herron were arrested on charges of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and remanded to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

The investigation and arrests were conducted by the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs taskforce, or SEACAD, which is a working partnership between municipal police departments, Alaska State Troopers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Coast Guard Investigative Service.

