Drug taskforce seizes meth mailed to Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of a Southeast Alaska drug abatement task force arrested two Juneau residents who received a package containing dozens of grams of methamphetamines.

According to the Juneau Police Department, a package being shipped to Juneau was identified as suspicious by a police dog named Buddy on Jan. 30. Investigators procured a warrant and when the package was unsealed, they found 177 grams of methamphetamine inside. Juneau police wrote in the release that the drugs have an estimated sale value of $26,500.

With law enforcement aware of its contents, the package was delivered to the intended recipients at a residence on Feb. 8 on Churchill Way near Lemon Creek. Once the package containing the drugs was in the possession of the residents, officers on the scene observed a man jumping a fence at the house in an apparent attempt to leave the area.

Officers arrested and detained 31-year-old Christopher Glen Shanks of Arizona after his attempt to escape, as well as 25-year-old Juneau resident Autumn Ann Herron who was inside the home.

Both Shanks and Herron were arrested on charges of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and remanded to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

The investigation and arrests were conducted by the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs taskforce, or SEACAD, which is a working partnership between municipal police departments, Alaska State Troopers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Coast Guard Investigative Service.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.