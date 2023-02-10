Girdwood residents react to indefinite postponement of Holtan Hills housing development

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The proposed Holtan Hills housing development has long been controversial in Girdwood, but on Tuesday Assemblymember Meg Zaletel gave a different reason for no longer supporting the project that would have added more than one hundred housing units to the community experiencing a severe housing shortage.

“I want to be really, really clear here,” Zaletel said. “This motion isn’t in response, frankly, to the concerns of the community of Girdwood. It is the lack of competence by Mayor Bronson to carry this motion forward.”

Zaletel’s remarks, after moving to postpone the ordinance indefinitely, come on the heels of multiple top staff members leaving the mayor’s administration in recent months. The ordinance passed on a 7-5 vote.

On Wednesday, the mayor fired back with a statement that charged the Assembly with playing politics.

“They put politics over people and killed economic opportunity for skilled workers in the building trades. I will continue to press forward on our goal to build 300 housing units in Anchorage each year,” the mayor said in a statement. “Actions like the Assembly took cast a chilling spell over future development in our city and chase investment elsewhere. I wish the Assembly good luck on finding another developer to take the risk of developing in Girdwood.”

A key component of the deal included transferring 60 acres of public land from the Heritage Land Bank to private developer Connie Yoshimura. Yoshimura planned to develop the lots for sale to builders and split the profits with the city. Yoshimura said she was frustrated that assembly members had pledged to support new housing within the municipality but instead stopped the project in its tracks.

“I think the disappointment really is that we have such a huge need for housing of all types in the Municipality of Anchorage,” Yoshimura said. “This was a good opportunity to provide a wide variety of homesites to support housing.”

But many in the community said the Holtan Hills development was not the answer to Girdwood’s housing crisis.

“The housing was going to be too expensive for what our community actually needs,” Brooke Lavender said, who represented renters on the Holtan Hills Housing Advisory Committee.

Committee members said there were concerns the development would be filled with vacation homes and short term rentals, and that the scale of the project could also overwhelm resources in the small town.

The Rev. Nico Reijns, also on the advisory committee, said the community needs homes that workers and renters can afford, although he wished there was more compromise from everyone involved.

“The postponement indefinitely feels a lot more like everybody just kind of lost,” Reijns said, referring to the assembly vote. “We desperately need housing here and, as I wrote on Facebook, what I would celebrate as a victory is when we are helping neighbors move into housing that’s affordable.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.