Incoming snow for Southcentral, as storm moves east of the Aleutians

A winter weather advisory remains in place for parts of Southcentral through Friday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Persistent flurries are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska as overcast skies struggled to move out of the region. While we’re seeing some clearing this morning, clouds are already quickly building in from the southwest. This comes ahead of the area of low pressure that brought high winds and snow to the Aleutians. While some areas of wintry mix and breezy conditions will continue for the islands into the evening hours, the greatest impacts are shifting north and east with the movement of the low.

Southwest Alaska will continue to hold onto bitter cold wind chills and reduced visibilities near the Yukon Delta and Yukon and Kuskokwim Delta. Further east near Bristol Bay, up to — if not more — than 8 inches of snow is possible through the day. The biggest story will come in the form of wind chills, which could still fall as low as minus-40 in some spots of Southwest through the day. Frostbite can easily set in within 10 minutes for any exposed skin in these elements.

For much of Southcentral, the snow will take its time building into the region. It will first move through the Kenai Peninsula, where up to 4 to 8 inches of snow looks possible through Turnagain Pass, Whittier and the Portage Valley. The rest of Southcentral will see intermittent snow showers, with areas further inland holding onto passing flurries. Increasing winds through the day could gusts up to 45 mph through parts of the Kenai and Prince William Sound, where blowing snow could limit visibility. Expect the breezy conditions and snow to continue into the weekend. With the incoming area of low pressure, we can expect to see temperatures warm back to seasonal values for the weekend.

Southeast Alasksa will continue to hold onto the persistent and steady flow of rain and snow building into the region over the next week. Areas of snow and a wintry mix will bring an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow into Friday evening.

Have a safe and Happy Friday!

