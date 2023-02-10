Police: Fast-food manager admitted using racial slurs, allegedly refused to serve basketball team

Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the Woodstock Academy Basketball team at a Wendy's in Plainfield on Thursday.(Plainfield police)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fast food restaurant manager was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward a high school basketball team in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said they charged 22-year-old Brett White with second-degree breach of peace.

The incident happened Thursday just before 10 p.m. at the Wendy’s Restaurant on Pratt Road.

Dispatchers said they received a 911 complaint that reported a verbal argument over refusal of service.

Officers said they arrived on scene and made contact with members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team. The players reported being refused service. They also said they were called racial slurs by the manager on site.

In a statement, Woodstock Academy said that the team had been returning from an away game when it stopped at the restaurant. It said the team was refused service as soon as its players entered the business.

When White was questioned as to why service was being refused, White verbally assaulted coaches Donte Adams and Denzel Washington with expletives and racial slurs, the school said. A customer called 911, and members of the Plainfield Police Department arrived.

Police said White admitted to using racial slurs, and at about 10:15 p.m., he was arrested as a result.

“While I am angry and devastated over this incident, I could not be more proud of our coaches and student-athletes. These coaches are building fine young men who are going to change the world,” said Chris Sandford, head of school of Woodstock Academy. “This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

“I’m proud of Donte, Denzel and other members of our community who showed integrity in the face of bigotry and hatred,” said Holly Singleton, associate head of school.

The school said a team meeting was held Friday morning to process and discuss the events with the team, and all who were involved. Counseling and support services were made available to students.

“It was never about us,” Washington said. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”

White was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MF- 7 DAY ANC Forecast 2-8-23
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
During Tuesday nights Anchorage School Board Meeting, the board voted unanimously across the...
ASD School Board votes unanimously for extended lunch hours next school year
The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church...
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
Alaska State Troopers
Texas man arrested in Wasilla for sexual abuse of a minor, troopers say

Latest News

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Defective: Recall Report
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
‘It just rang’: In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit