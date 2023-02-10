Selawik man leaves body in dump after shooting, troopers say

By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SELAWIK, Alaska (KTUU) - A Selawik man shot another man, then left the body in a tote in the town’s dump, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that 47-year-old Lance Brickley was arrested on second-degree murder charges after investigators found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Snyder in the tote in the dump. Brickley is also facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

Investigators say Brickley shot Snyder at a residence in the Northwest Alaska community of 809 people on Wednesday. Troopers said they were first notified of the body shortly before midnight Wednesday night, and investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, Crime Scene Technicians and Alaska Crime Lab arrived in Selawik early Thursday morning.

Troopers said Brickley was jailed at the Kotzebue Jail and Snyder’s remains were taken in for an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner. The investigation is still active.

