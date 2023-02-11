Anchorage could run out of room to store snow

Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hasn’t had a major snowfall since back-to-back storms in December, but Anchorage Street Maintenance Manager Paul VanLandingham said that some of the city’s snow disposal sites are already full or quickly getting that way.

VanLandingham that if Anchorage gets another big accumulation, tough choices will have to be made, noting that three of the eight municipal snow storage sites are already at capacity.

“Depending on how much more snow — there may be some snow — we will have to make the decision to let snow sit in neighborhoods or stack up in neighborhoods because we simply will not have a place to haul it,” VanLandingham said.

Clean-up is still ongoing from the earlier storms.

“We’ve still got roughly 800 cul-de-sacs still to go,” VanLandingham said. “We are just now finishing up, in the next hopefully three to four shifts we will have one complete round of all residential areas hauled in this town. So there are still some out there that have had no service other than grading since December.”

VanLandingham said Anchorage’s record snowfall has been extremely challenging, and he thanked the public for their patience. He said crews continue to work as hard and fast as they can.

