Fairbanks foursome indicted for murder

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Four adults in Fairbanks have been charged with murder for their alleged involvement in a homicide after a months-long investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Roselyn Darby, Charles Darby, Kyle Titus and Sawyer Gruben have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Fairbanks resident Robert Evans. Roselyn Darby and Charles Darby were brought into custody in the Fairbanks area on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Titus and Gruben were already in custody for other cases.

Troopers wrote that the four “had all conspired to murder Evans in order to obtain the proceeds that he obtained from his involvement in a North Pole burglary.”

Evans’ body was discovered on June 12, 2022, near mile 38 of the Elliott Highway. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit took over the case after the State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

In addition to first-degree murder, the Fairbanks grand jury also indicted the four on charges of second-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and misconduct involving a corpse.

“All four are remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center with bail set at $1,000,000 cash performance and $500,000 cash appearance,” troopers wrote.

Troopers say the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit, Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, Alaska Criminal Intelligence Center, Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Fairbanks Police Department took part in the homicide investigation.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
MF- 7 DAY ANC Forecast 2-8-23
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
Alaska State Troopers badge
Selawik man leaves body in dump after shooting, troopers say
Both of Alaska's senators expressed similar views on American national security as inextricably...
Senators briefed for second time about Chinese spy balloon’s two-day voyage over Alaska

Latest News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
The Anchorage Police Department responded to a reported assault at the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Alaska State Troopers badge
Selawik man leaves body in dump after shooting, troopers say