Fairbanks foursome indicted for murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Four adults in Fairbanks have been charged with murder for their alleged involvement in a homicide after a months-long investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Roselyn Darby, Charles Darby, Kyle Titus and Sawyer Gruben have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Fairbanks resident Robert Evans. Roselyn Darby and Charles Darby were brought into custody in the Fairbanks area on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Titus and Gruben were already in custody for other cases.

Troopers wrote that the four “had all conspired to murder Evans in order to obtain the proceeds that he obtained from his involvement in a North Pole burglary.”

Evans’ body was discovered on June 12, 2022, near mile 38 of the Elliott Highway. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit took over the case after the State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

In addition to first-degree murder, the Fairbanks grand jury also indicted the four on charges of second-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and misconduct involving a corpse.

“All four are remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center with bail set at $1,000,000 cash performance and $500,000 cash appearance,” troopers wrote.

Troopers say the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit, Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, Alaska Criminal Intelligence Center, Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Fairbanks Police Department took part in the homicide investigation.

