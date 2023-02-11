Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.

Testimony included sharing illuminating statistics on teacher recruitment and retention. According to the Deputy Director of Innovation and Education Excellence Kelly Manning, 14,000 certified teachers reside in Alaska, and only 7,500 teachers are employed in a school district, meaning that about half of those who can teach are actually in schools.

At the same time, Manning stated that over the last six years, the number of individuals coming from out of state to teach nearly doubled.

In addition, the department noted statewide trends of decreasing numbers of applicants for vacant positions, increased numbers of first-day vacancies, and increased use of emergency certificates to fill vacancies.

One example of emergency certificate usage includes enabling teachers employed on the auspices of a J-1 visa, which apply to a narrow range of occupations, including teaching, for those who are otherwise qualified and capable but do not possess American citizenship.

Rep. Rebecca Himschoot asked Manning about the number of people on J1 visas who can be hired.

“My understanding is the State Department does limit the number of J1 visas, its federal laws, that provide us with some guardrails on the number that come in, and I have heard from a number of various HR departments that they have run into that,” Manning said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.