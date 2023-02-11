Light snow chances increase through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As we approach the middle of the month, a look back at the snowfall data collected so far for February at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reveals a few things. First, measurable snow was recorded for every day but two, the 5th and the 10th. Second, the 13.7 inches that has already fallen is more than twice the amount that fell the entire month of January, which saw a monthly total of 6.4 inches.

While the Chugach and Alaska Ranges picked up a majority of Southcentral’s snowfall on Friday, and will each day through the weekend, a band of light to perhaps moderate snow, will work its way into the western Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, and the Mat-Su Valleys for Saturday afternoon and evening. One to two inches of accumulation is possible. A more long duration and widespread light snow event will occur on Sunday, mainly focused on the afternoon and evening hours. Again, a light to a few inches of accumulation is possible. With it being Super Bowl Sunday, extra caution, time, and attention will definitely be needed when travelling throughout the region as the added snow will continue to cause very slick and slippery conditions.

For Southeast, the weekend storm means a large fetch of moisture streaming inland from the Gulf of Alaska, which will get rung out in the form of locally heavy precipitation both weekend days. The moisture, and southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph will bring slightly milder air into the region. That means snow levels rising up from sea level to roughly 500 feet by late Saturday. High temperatures across much of the region will reach the upper 30s to around 40. Sitka is likely to be the “warm” spot with a forecast high of 42 degrees.

The same storm system will even impact western and central parts of the state this weekend. Lingering areas of snow Friday night in Southwest will taper off to scattered snow showers Saturday with snow increasing across the Interior, and Fairbanks area on Sunday. Farther north, bitter cold arctic air will continue to remain from the Brooks Range to the arctic coast with overnight lows in the 20 to 30 below zero range and daytime highs generally in the teens. Remember, those are actual temperature value forecasts. What it feels like to exposed skin, will potentially have more of an impact, as such forecast conditions could cause frostbite to occur in less than 5 minutes.

Stay safe and have a wonderful weeknd.

