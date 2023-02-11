Police respond to shooting off East 6th Avenue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning on East Sixth Avenue in Anchorage.

Police say officers found the man with upper- and lower-body gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. near Russian Jack Springs Park North. Police say two people have been taken into custody for questioning as the motive for the shooting and any relationship between the individuals remains under investigation.

Anyone with tips or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police dispatch at 311 or call (907) 786-8900.

