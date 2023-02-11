Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
MF- 7 DAY ANC Forecast 2-8-23
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
Alaska State Troopers badge
Selawik man leaves body in dump after shooting, troopers say
Both of Alaska's senators expressed similar views on American national security as inextricably...
Senators briefed for second time about Chinese spy balloon’s two-day voyage over Alaska

Latest News

Right now, Henning Inc, is the only contracted food provider by the city, who is in charge of...
Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
Right now, Henning Inc, is the only contracted food provider by the city, who is in charge of...
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says