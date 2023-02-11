Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A long line wraps around the inside of the Sullivan Arena as clients of the shelter wait to be handed one of their three meals of the day by the staff of Henning Inc.

Right now, Henning is the only food provider contracted by the city to be in charge of feeding the mass shelter clients. In addition, Henning is also contracted out to feed clients at the Aviator and Alex hotels.

Henning provides both breakfast and lunch for clients at the shelter. Dinner is provided by their subcontractor Little Miss Cafe. In total, Henning feeds up to 425 clients every day, passing out approximately 1,080 meals.

“The meals are really good, they are nice and hot,” Emma Outwaters said. “Having a warm meal and a bed to sleep on, that’s actually good comforting.”

Outwaters and her fiance John Bruno, have been staying at the shelter together and depend on the meals every day to keep them on their feet and worry-free when it comes to wondering where their next meal will come from.

“If that’s a concern, that overrides everything else,” Bruno said. “I’m satisfied, but I kind of miss having that actually full, full feeding, Bruno said.

According to Henning, the organization follows USDA guidelines for nutrition and portion sizes.

“When you walk as much as we do, or do as much heavy carrying, and doing day labor, physical labor, you tend to eat a little more calories,” Bruno said. “Sometimes, there could be a little more, I am trying to gain weight, I’ve been underweight for a little bit.”

Other residents also wish for more variation in food. For Jeffrey Benjamin, his dream meal at the Sullivan would be steak and lobster for dinner. But, he would also be just as happy with a home-style meal.

“I wish I could have meatloaf or something like that, meatloaf, mashed potatoes,” Benjamin said.

Residents treasure the stability of the meals provided to them. “If we were still on the streets, we wouldn’t be getting hardly any food,” Outwaters said.

Outside volunteer groups like Bean’s Cafe, have also been dropping off meal donations at the warming center. The warming center at the arena is open 24/7 with access to a microwave and a water station.

