Uptick in Nome rabies cases stir protection efforts

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Three more foxes in Nome have been confirmed to have the rabies virus in the month since a rabies-infected fox attacked a girl outside the elementary school.

In response, Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Norton Sound Health Corporation put out information about how people can protect themselves and their animals from rabies.

“This is definitely more (cases) than normal I’d say,” said Alicia Reitz, an environmental health specialist at Norton Sound Health Corporation. “I mean, usually we do see an increase in rabies cases, but not this much usually. This is more significant.”

ADF&G recommends that people do not leave out trash that is acceptable to wildlife as it attracts foxes and can lead to the spread of rabies. They also recommend the public to report any abnormal behavior in wildlife.

“The best way to protect humans from rabies is to vaccinate dogs,” Reitz said. “Dogs are going to have more interactions with wildlife, potentially, especially if they are tied up outside a lot and are running loose when they’re going on a walk with their owner.”

A state program allows for NSHC to provide lay vaccinator training to people in different communities. Over 10 people in Nome have been trained so far.

“There’s really no barrier that I can see to getting your dog vaccinated for rabies. And it’s gonna protect you and your kids, your neighbors and other dogs,” Reitz said.

For those living in a community that does not have local access to a veterinarian or lay vaccinator, NSHC also sponsors Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. The organization travels to remote communities within Alaska and provides veterinary care for free.

“We’ve been to 90 villages multiple times each,” said Angie Fitch, the executive director of Alaska Native Rural Veterinary Clinic. “So we try to do them all. So the numbers of dogs in the communities can be anywhere from 25 to 200.”

Those interested in receiving veterinary care in their community can contact the veterinary clinic from their website.

If a dog is receiving the rabies vaccine for the first time, it will be covered for a year. Once they receive the vaccine again at the end of the year, the animal will only need to receive the vaccine every three years, according to Reitz.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that is contracted by a bite or scratch from a rabid animal. The virus can be spread to people or their pets and attacks the nervous system. Experts say that if someone is attacked or scratched by a wild animal, they should wash out the injury with soap and water and seek medical care as soon as possible.

