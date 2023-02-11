Weather Lab: Chugiak Elementary School learn about presenting weather on the green screen

By Melissa Frey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab we say hola to all the students at Chugiak Elementary School. Chugiak Elementary is a Spanish immersion school, where about a third of the students are studying meteorology and Spanish together.

And whether learning through Spanish or English, they’re all learning about the water cycle and different types of clouds.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by to show these third graders what it’s like to be a meteorologist, including how to present the weather on a green screen.

