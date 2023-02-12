Child in Wasilla dies after run over by car

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An 8-year-old boy died after being run over by a vehicle at a Wasilla residence on Saturday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the vehicle began moving in the driveway without knowing the boy was in its way.

“A family member was outside at the time and immediately rendered aid,” troopers wrote. “Troopers and EMS arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was declared deceased at the scene.”

Further investigation of the incident is taking place. The boy’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Trudeau orders takedown of "unidentified object" above the Yukon
Selawik man leaves body in dump after shooting, troopers say
Fairbanks foursome indicted for murder
Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena
