907 Sports: An Athlete of the Week worthy performance and non-stop action from two state hockey tournaments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is one of the biggest sports weekends of the year: Super Bowl Sunday!

However, in the local sports world, we also had a super week. Rachel Decious of UAA Gymnastics had an Athlete of the Week worthy performance and we crowned two new state champions.

Instead of top plays, in this edition of 907 sports with Austin Sjong we recap every goal that we caught on camera over the girls and boys state hockey tournaments.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.