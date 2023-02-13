907 Sports: An Athlete of the Week worthy performance and non-stop action from two state hockey tournaments

907 Sports
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is one of the biggest sports weekends of the year: Super Bowl Sunday!

However, in the local sports world, we also had a super week. Rachel Decious of UAA Gymnastics had an Athlete of the Week worthy performance and we crowned two new state champions.

Related: Athlete of the Week: UAA Gymnast Rachel Decious

Instead of top plays, in this edition of 907 sports with Austin Sjong we recap every goal that we caught on camera over the girls and boys state hockey tournaments.

