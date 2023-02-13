Alaska predictions and reactions to Super Bowl LVII

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The big game was close throughout, making for a raucous crowd at the Peanut Farm restaurant in Anchorage. Prior to the start of the game, Alaska’s News Source headed down to the popular sports hangout to take in the excitement.

“This is a day everybody waits for all season long,” said Travis Block, the general manager of the Peanut Farm. “We got two great teams, a big crowd, lots of fans, lots of wings, lots of food, lots of drinks. We’re having a lot of fun.”

The restaurant attracted a mix of Philadelphia and Kansas City fans.

“We’ve got lots of different areas. You can hear every time something happens for the Eagles, half the room is screaming, every time something happens with the Kansas City Chiefs, the other half is screaming,” Block said.

Keith Weinhold, sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, was one of the fans predicting a Philly victory.

“Yeah 100%, go Eagles, looking for their fifth-ever NFL title today,” Weinhold said.

Another fan in attendance, Noah Mullins, agreed with Weinhold’s sentiment.

“Definitely the Eagles are taking it home,” Mullins said. Stating that, “they just have the offensive ability and they have the upper hand.”

Still, other fans rooted for the Chiefs, predicting a Kansas City victory would come down to Super Bowl LIV MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think it’s going to be close but I think with Mahomes they’re going to win,” Megan Powers said.

Some San Francisco 49ers fans joined the Chiefs cheering section. Joe Tuianna was one of the many people in attendance that wanted to see the 49ers playing in Super Bowl LVII.

“I guess it’s going well,” Tuianna said. “I think that KC has the edge though because it looks so easy for them to score a touchdown right now.”

In the end, Matt Westerhiede’s prediction stood alone as the best of them all.

“I think it’s going to be a close one,” Westerhiede said. “I think it’s going to be a high-scoring game. The Eagles already scored first, but Patrick Mahomes is probably going to be the next Tom Brady, so I anticipate a comeback. He’s going to lead them to victory in the fourth quarter.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.