Anchorage secures a Top 10 snowiest February

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. With the record 7.1 inches that occurred Sunday, this helped propel Anchorage into the 8th snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.

Southeast is also seeing light snow showers gradually tapering off through the day. A winter weather advisory exists for parts of the Panhandle through 1PM, where up to 6 inches of snowfall is possible. While the snow showers will be very scattered in nature, expect drier time to arrive overnight into Tuesday. This will be a very short-lived dry spell, as more snow returns into Tuesday evening.

The active weather that will once again bring the return to snow for both Southcentral and Southeast, is currently near the Aleutians. A strong area of low pressure is bringing parts of the Aleutians hurricane force winds, blizzard conditions and several inches of snow looking possible near the Pribilof Islands. It’s possible areas near St. Paul and St. George could see up to, if not more than 6 inches of snow.

As the area of low pressure continues to March east, we’ll see the area of low pressure stay over the open waters of the Gulf of Alaska. It’s looking likely that we’ll once again see windy conditions for parts of coastal Southcentral and into Southeast through the day Tuesday. While most of the impacts for Southcentral will be near the coast, inland regions will likely see increasing chances for snow through the day Tuesday. Should we see snow expect light accumulation with this event.

The area of low pressure will continue to pull off to the east, leading to widespread snow and winds returning to the Panhandle. It’s possible that we’ll once again see new winter weather alerts issued for the Panhandle into Tuesday, as the snow moves in from the west.

Stay safe and pack some patience as you get out on the roads.

Have a wonderful Monday!

