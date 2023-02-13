APD investigates possible hit-and-run death

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a possible vehicle-on-pedestrian hit-and-run death alongside a road in Eagle River.

According to APD, shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a medic assist of a person lying near VFW Road, near the Eagle River Fire access road. After arriving at the scene and finding the person was deceased, medics reported to APD that a hit-and-run may have occurred. The Major Collision Investigation Unit conducted an investigation.

“The details around the death are still under investigation,” police wrote in a press release. “Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.”

The police do not have suspect information to release. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police dispatch at 311 or (907) 786-8900.

