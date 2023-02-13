A break from the snow on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the snowfall tally at the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was 6.0 inches for the day, so far. The record for February 12 is 6.8 inches set in 1965. With light snow still being reported, and plenty of snow returns still showing up on radar, it’s a good bet that a new record for the day will be set by midnight.

Snow will come to an end overnight, but roads will likely still remain slick and slippery, and some still snow-covered, especially neighborhood roads, secondary roads/side streets, and on-and-off ramps. You will still need to allow plenty of extra time to brush and scrape off your car, as well as to safely reach your destination in the morning as traffic will hopefully be moving slower than normal.

The day will start overcast, but a mix of sun and clouds is expected by afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the low to mid teens. Bundle up and drive safely!

