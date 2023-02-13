Chugiak Mustangs complete undefeated season and win the State Hockey Championship

Chugiak wins the 2023 State D1 Hockey Tournament
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In true Chugiak Mustang fashion, the Mustangs kept on chugging and completed an undefeated season, going 23-0-1 and beating the West Anchorage Eagles 5-2 in the championship game in front of nearly 2,000 fans at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla.

The Mustangs came out of the gates in a full sprint as the leading scorer in the Cook Inlet Conference Shayden Davis netted a goal early in the game to give them a 1-0 lead. Then it was Hunter Merrick — the hard-hitting defenseman who can also hit pucks pretty hard — who found the back of the net to really put the Mustangs in control with a 2-0 lead.

The seventh-seeded Eagles really tried to fly back into it, scoring a couple of times to get it to a one-score game with under 10 minutes to play. The Chugiak Mustangs put the exclamation point on the end of their season to win their first state championship since 2017 and their sixth hockey title overall.

